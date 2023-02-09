Yelp Inc. (YELP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 9:02 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.14K Followers

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Miln - Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Jeremy Stoppelman - Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

David Schwarzbach - Chief Financial Officer

Jed Nachman - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Sebastian - Baird

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Cory Carpenter - JP Morgan

Christopher Suchecki - Jefferies

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Yelp Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Megan, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to James Miln, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. James, please go ahead.

James Miln

Good afternoon everyone, and thanks for joining us on Yelp's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Yelp's Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Stoppelman; Chief Financial Officer; David Schwarzbach; and Chief Operating Officer, Jed Nachman.

We published a shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website and with the SEC and hope everyone had a chance to read it. We'll provide some brief opening comments and then turn to your questions.

Now I'll read our safe harbor statement. We'll make certain statements today that are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

In addition, we are subject to a number of risks that may significantly impact our business

