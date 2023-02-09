Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 9:07 PM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.14K Followers

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Goodman - Head, Investor Relations

Mark Anderson - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Rubin - Chief Financial Officer

Paula Hansen - President and Chief Revenue Officer

Suresh Vital - Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Tyler Radke - Citi

Derrick Wood - Cowen & Company

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Michael Cikos - Needham & Company

Michael Turits - KeyBanc

Kamil Mielczarek - William Blair

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good evening. Welcome to the Alteryx Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Ryan Goodman, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin.

Ryan Goodman

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for Alteryx's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. I'm Ryan Goodman, Alteryx's Head of Investor Relations. With me on the call today are Mark Anderson, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Rubin, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Paula Hansen, our President and Chief Revenue Officer; and Suresh Vital, our Chief Product Officer, will be joining us for the question-and-answer session after prepared remarks.

This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 as well as the new shareholder letter with key metrics and commentary on the results. If you would like a copy of the release and shareholder letter, you can access both online on our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements related to our business, including statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.