Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 9:19 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.14K Followers

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sonya Banerjee - Head of Investor Relations

Logan Green - Chief Executive Officer, Co Founder and Director

Elaine Paul - Chief Financial Officer

John Zimmer - President, Co Founder and Vice Chair

Conference Call Participants

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase and Company

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Alex Potter - Piper Sandler

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Lloyd Walmsley - UBS

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe Research

John Blackledge - Cowen and Company

Benjamin Black - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Lyft Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sonya Banerjee, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Sonya Banerjee

Thank you. Welcome to the Lyft earnings call for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Joining me to discuss Lyft's results and key business initiatives are our Co-Founder and CEO, Logan Green; Co-Founder and President, John Zimmer; and Chief Financial Officer, Elaine Paul. A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website at investor.lyft.com, shortly after this call has ended.

I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. This includes statements relating to macroeconomic factors, the performance of our business, future financial results, and guidance, the impact of our cost reduction initiative strategy, long-term growth, and overall future prospects. We may also make statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.