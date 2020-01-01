Jobless Claims Above Expectations

  • Jobless claims rose this week, coming in at 196K on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to forecasts of a more modest increase to 190K.
  • Before seasonal adjustments, claims rose from 225K to 234K.
  • Continuing claims similarly rose by more than expected, reaching 1.688 million, the highest level in a little over a month.

After a few weeks of declines, jobless claims rose this week, coming in at 196K on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to forecasts of a more modest increase to 190K. Albeit higher, jobless claims remain at healthy levels, with this

Initial jobless claims, since 1967 - seasonally adjusted, in thousands, log scale

Initial Jobless Claims (Seasonally Adjusted, '000s, Log Scale) Since 1967 (Author)

Initial jobless claims, past 20 years - non-seasonally adjusted, in thousands, log scale; non-seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims seasonality

Initial Jobless Claims (Non-Seasonally Adjusted, '000s, Log Scale) Past 20 Years; Non-Seasonally Adjusted Initial Jobless Claims Seasonality (Author)

Continuing jobless claims, since 1967 - seasonally adjusted, in thousands, log scale

Continuing Jobless Claims (Seasonally Adjusted, '000s, Log Scale) Since 1967 (Author)

Ratio of initial to continuing jobless claims over the past decade

Ratio Of Initial To Continuing Jobless Claims - Past Decade (Author)

