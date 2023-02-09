Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 9:56 PM ETMesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.14K Followers

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Cooper - Head, IR

Jonathan Ornstein - Chairman and CEO

Brad Rich - EVP and COO

Torque Zubeck - CFO

Michael Lotz - President

Conference Call Participants

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Helane Becker - Cowen

Andrew Didora - Bank of America

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Mesa Airlines' Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of today's call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Doug Cooper, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Cooper, you may now begin.

Doug Cooper

Thank you, Christina and welcome everyone to Mesa's earnings conference call for its fiscal first quarter 2023 ended December 31st, 2022. On the call with me today are Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Michael Lotz, President; Torque Zubeck, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the management team. Following our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for the sell-side analysts.

We also want to remind everyone on the call today that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are based on the company's current expectations and are not a guarantee of future performance.

There could be significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in our reports on file with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

In comparing results today, we will be adjusting all periods to exclude special

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.