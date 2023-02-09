Nexon Co Ltd (NEXOF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 10:08 PM ETNEXON Co., Ltd. (NEXOF), NEXOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.14K Followers

Nexon Co Ltd (OTCPK:NEXOF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takanori Kawai - Team Leader, IR

Owen Mahoney - CEO & President

Shiro Uemura - CFO & Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yoshitaka Nagao - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Seyon Park - Morgan Stanley

Junko Yamamura - Citigroup

David Gibson - MST Marquee

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to NEXON's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Takanori Kawai, Team Leader of Investor Relations.

Takanori Kawai

Hello, everyone, and welcome to NEXON's earnings conference call. Thank you for joining us today. With me are Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of NEXON; and Shiro Uemura, CFO.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements about our results of operations and financial condition such as revenues attributable to our key titles, growth prospects, including with respect to the online games industry, our ability to compete effectively, adapt to new technologies and address new technical challenges, our use of intellectual property and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements represent our predictions, projections and expectations about future events, which we believe are reasonable or based on reasonable assumptions. However, numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information on some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our earnings-related IR documents. We assume no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements.

Please note, net income refers to net income attributable to owners of the parent as stated in NEXON's consolidated financial results. Furthermore, this conference call is intended to provide investors and analysts with financial and operational information about NEXON, not to solicit or

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.