Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 10:11 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.14K Followers

Bloom Energy Corporation. (NYSE:BE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed Vallejo - Vice President, Investor Relations

K.R. Sridhar - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Greg Cameron - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - UBS

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice & Company

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Sam Burwell - Jefferies

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Abhishek Sinha - Northland Capital Markets

Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets

Alex Kania - Wolfe Research.

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen

Operator

Good evening Ladies and Gentlemen. Thank you for attending today’s Bloom Energy Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Pierre and I will be your moderator for today’s call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Ed Vallejo, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Ed Vallejo

Thank you and good afternoon everybody. Thank you for joining us for Bloom Energy’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. To supplement this conference call, we furnished our fourth quarter 2022 earnings press release with the SEC on Form 8-K and have posted it along with supplemental financial information that we will reference throughout this call to our Investor Relations website.

During this conference call, both in our prepared remarks and in answers to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements that represent our expectations regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about the company’s business results, products, new markets, strategy, financial position, liquidity and full-year outlook for 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.