Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 10:30 PM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)
Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Kim Rogers - Hayden IR

Richard Danforth - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Klahn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Colley - Stephens

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Kris Tuttle - IPO Candy

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Genasys Incorporated Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for questions and comments following the presentation. [Operator instructions].

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Kim Rogers. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Kim Rogers

Thank you, Cath. Good afternoon and welcome to Genasys Incorporated fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results conference call. I'm Kim Rogers with Hayden IR, the Investor Relations firm for Genasys. With me on the call today are Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Klahn, Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans, expectations, outlook and future financial performance that involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's results may differ materially from the projections described in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences and other potential risks and uncertainties can be found in the Risk Factors section of the company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Other than statements of historical facts, forward-looking statements made on this call are based only on information and management's expectations as of today. We explicitly disclaim any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. We also discuss non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics, including adjusted EBITDA, bookings and backlog, which we believe provide helpful information to investors

