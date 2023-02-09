DigitalX Limited (DGGXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 12:02 AM ETDigitalX Limited (DGGXF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.14K Followers

DigitalX Limited (OTCQB:DGGXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Wade - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Okay, everyone. We have got a good forum to get started today. So welcome to the DigitalX December 2022 Quarterly Investor Webinar. Thank you for joining us this afternoon.

Just a few housekeeping items before we get started today. If you have any questions, please direct them into the Q&A box and we’ll endeavor to answer those at the end of the session. The session will be 30 minutes. We do welcome as many questions as possible. If we can’t ask them today, we will reach out to you.

I’d like to introduce the CEO of DigitalX, Lisa Wade to take us through the webinar today. Thank you, Lisa.

Lisa Wade

Thanks, Liz and hi everybody. Well, I am super excited. This is as you probably all know our – only our second ever quarterly webinar. So thank you for joining us today. I wanted to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and elder’s past, present and future and thank them very much for the land on which we work and live. We might just jump straight into the webinar. From there, usual disclaimers and obviously, this is the DigitalX webinar and we are an investment management company creating transparent investment management at the intersection of technology and finance.

Next slide, please. So today, we thought we would start just by running over the strategy slides again and I am just getting really clear on the benchmark and the measurements that the leadership team and management team use. Firstly, we are aiming to be – to lead the market in positive social impact and be a leader in cultural environment and a stand for

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.