Kulicke and Soffa Industries Q1 Earnings: Wait On Q2 For More Visibility

Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
282 Followers

Summary

  • The semiconductor industry saw a quick recovery in stock prices, as earnings were better than expected, yet a troublesome Q1 (Q2 for KLIC) is ahead.
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries' latest earnings report revealed a book-to-bill ratio above one, which was absent since June 2021.
  • Demand in general semi and memory needs to become more visible for further upside.
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock remains the cheapest compared to peers, additionally, the fortress balance sheet opens up more opportunities.

Wire Bonder Used for Attaching Silicon Chips and Electronic Devices to a PCB Printed Circuit Board

Aaron Hawkins/E+ via Getty Images

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) has experienced a major change in sentiment since my last article about the company. Patience has been rewarded to shareholders that saw value in the fundamentals of the company. The

Article performance

Seeking Alpha

Q1F23 update

KLIC Investor Relations - 23Q1

Q1F23 Revenue

KLIC Investor Relations - 23Q1

Income statement

KLIC Investor Relations - 23Q1

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
282 Followers
Hi everyone, I'm 22 years old and studying electromechanics in college. I have been active in the stock market since December 2020. I am here to give you insights on my investment portfolio and how I manage to decide whether I should invest in a particular stock or not. I tend to look for the aces. Welcome to my journey!Achieved 4th place in the student investing competition of the financial newspaper DeTijd.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KLIC, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. Investing is your own responsibility. I am not accountable for any of your losses.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.