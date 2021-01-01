Faraday Future: Unclear Outlook And High Competition

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
64 Followers

Summary

  • Faraday Future announced that it has raised additional capital of $135 million to bring an EV model to market.
  • Increasing competition in the sector continues not only from new EV companies, but also from traditional OEMs.
  • In my view, buying the company's shares involves too much risk and uncertainty.

Electric vehicle charging

piranka

Introduction

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares have risen 165% YTD. Obviously, the attraction of additional financing provided serious support to FFIE stock in the conditions of low trading volumes. According to management, raising additional funding is currently one of the key factors that

iea.org

iea.org

iea.org

iea.org

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
64 Followers
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.