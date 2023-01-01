First BanCorp Leveraged To Sustained Improvement In Puerto Rico's Economy

Feb. 10, 2023 1:59 AM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP)BPOP
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.41K Followers

Summary

  • First BanCorp's fourth quarter results were basically in line with expectations, but there wasn't much to get excited about in terms of core growth.
  • Loan originations are putting attractively-priced business on the books, but earning assets aren't likely to grow much in 2023 and expenses will weigh heavily.
  • First BanCorp has solid share in commercial lending and is leveraged to programs meant to stimulate the PR economy, but pre-provision profits could fall double-digits in 2023.
  • The longer-term outlook for First BanCorp isn't bad, and the valuation does offer some upside, but sentiment may be a lingering issue with PPOP declines looming over the business.
Turret along Old San Juan Wall in Puerto Rico

gregobagel/E+ via Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s economy has definitely improved in recent years, with unemployment falling from the high single-digits to low double-digits in years past to just 6% in December of 2022. While the island likely won’t escape the macro slowdown emerging in the U.S., stimulus projects

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.41K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.