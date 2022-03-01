Virtu Financial: Reiterate Buy But Increased Risks

Summary

  • Virtu is one of the largest market makers in a variety of asset classes like equities and options.
  • Market making can benefit from increased market volatility, as the bid/ask spreads widen.
  • Virtu's Q4 results were negatively impacted by changing customer behaviour. I believe this is due to the rise of 0DTE option trading. Virtu investors need to monitor this development closely.
  • Overall, VIRT stock is trading at 8x P/E and a 5% dividend yield, which I find attractive given the company's counter-cyclical qualities.

A few months ago, I wrote a bullish article on Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), arguing that the company was a good hedge against market volatility, as market making is one of the few businesses that can benefit from

VIX index has collapsed since October

Figure 1 - VIX index has collapsed since October (stockcharts.com)

VIRT Q4/2022 operating results

Figure 2 - VIRT Q4/2022 operating results (VIRT Q4/2022 earnings presentation)

VIRT NTI sensitivity

Figure 3 - VIRT NTI sensitivity (VIRT Q2/2022 earnings presentation)

Rise of ODTE options

Figure 4 - Rise of 0DTE options (WSJ)

Return of meme stocks in early 2023

Figure 5 - Return of meme stocks in early 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

VIRT continues to return capital to shareholders

Figure 6 - VIRT continues to return capital to investors (VIRT Q4/2022 earnings presentation)

VIRT trading at discounted valuations

Figure 7 - VIRT trading at discounted valuations (Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street estimates are low

Figure 8 - Wall Street estimates are low (tikr.com)

VIRT tends to outperform in volatile markets

Figure 9 - VIRT tends to perform well in periods of market volatility (Author created with data from company reports and price chart form stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VIRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

