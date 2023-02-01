U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Nondomestic Equity ETFs Attract Net New Money For The Seventh Consecutive Week

Summary

  • A much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report injected a lot of volatility into the U.S. markets, leading to mixed returns in both equities and fixed income securities.
  • On February 2, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to their highest levels in about 5 months after Meta Platforms posted upbeat Q4 corporate earnings, lifting other technology issues as well.
  • Equity ETFs experienced net inflows for the third week in a row, attracting a little more than $3.9 billion for the most recent fund-flows week.
  • Nondomestic equity ETFs witnessed their seventh week of net inflows in a row, taking in $2.2 billion this past week.
  • For the sixth week in seven, taxable fixed income ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $463 million this week.

Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in six, withdrawing a net $11.5 billion for the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, February 8. However, the headline numbers are a bit

