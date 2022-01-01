Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - January 2023

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 57.9 billion in January, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool was 82%.
  • Equity and fixed income ETFs saw net buying in January, with ‘buys’ surpassing ‘sells’ by 10 and 20 percentage points, respectively.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in January 2023 amounted to a record USD 64.7 billion, slightly up on the platform’s previous best performance of USD 64.4 billion in October 2022.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 57.9 billion in January, while

Volume breakdown

Volume breakdown

Top ten by traded notional volume

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

