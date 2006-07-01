Vulcan Materials: No Fundamental Basis For The High Price

Summary

  • Vulcan Materials is mostly a construction aggregates Group. The US aggregates demand (tonnage) is cyclical which makes VMC a cyclical company.
  • Notwithstanding its good results over the past few years, VMC’s performance over the cycle is poor. There was no shipment tonnage growth. Revenue growth was due to price increases.
  • Gross profit margins and SGA margins were cyclical with no improvement trends. Revenue and equity growths were low despite the acquisitions. Its reinvestment rate is not sustainable.
  • A valuation of VMC based on its cyclical performance shows that it is currently overvalued. The market is pricing it as a high-growth stock.

Investment Thesis

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is the largest construction aggregates company in the US. The demand (tonnage) for aggregates in the US is cyclical. While it delivered credible performance over the past 2 years, VMC’s performance over the cycle is lower

Segment revenue and gross profits

Table 1: Segment Performance (Author)

historical aggregates demand in tons

Chart 1: US Aggregates Demand (VMC Form 10-K 2021)

Housing Starts

Chart 2: Housing Starts (Trading Economics)

Correlation between VMC shipment and US aggregates demand

Table 2: Correlation between VMC shipment and US aggregates demand (Author)

Comparative shipment and market share

Table 3: Comparative shipment and market share (Author)

Producer Price Index – Construction sand, gravel, and crushed stone

Chart 3: Producer Price Index – Construction sand, gravel, and crushed stone (FRED)

topline and bottomline trends

Chart 4: Performance Index (Author)

trends in operating margins vs selling price

Chart 5: Operating margins vs Selling price (Author)

sources and uses of funds

Chart 6: Sources and Uses of Funds (Author)

DuPont Analysis

Chart 7: DuPont Analysis (Author)

comparing the inputs and value under 2 scenarios

Table 4: Scenario comparisons (Author)

estimating the cost of equity

Table 5: Cost of Equity (Various sources)

Comments

