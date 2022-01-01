JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In December, Freshii received an all-cash take-over offer of CAD 2.30 from Foodtastic, representing a ~ 130% premium to the prior closing price. More importantly, I believe that it’s a fair offer given the challenges that the company is going through. I sold our shares given the liquidity event and the fairly narrow spread to the offer price.

While we ended up making a small profit on our investment, this was clearly an unsuccessful investment for the partnership. The lack of success is due to 1) my mistakes in analyzing the situation and 2) the subsequent impact on the business due to COVID. Of the two, I believe the former to be the larger contributor.

When I initiated the investment, Freshii was already in turnaround mode. Its same-store sales were declining, despite a healthy economy. It had suffered from overly rapid expansion, poor quality of franchisees and poor logistics in the new markets into which it had expanded.

I had written before on the best way to invest in turnarounds – after the key operating indicators have turned, showing the turnaround is moving in the right direction. In this case, I had ignored my own advice. Why? A combination of a really cheap stock, a founder with a meaningful stake in the business, and a pristine balance sheet with a large cash cushion.

In the end, those factors proved insufficient. COVID certainly exacerbated the problems given that a good portion of the business was dependent on the urban lunch business driven by people who worked in downtown areas. However, it’s not clear that the business would have turned around even in the absence of the pandemic.

Cash, while a nice cushion, also began to decline in the most recent quarters. So the lesson for me is clear – listen to my own insights and don’t invest in turnarounds unless there are already indicators of a turn in key performance metrics.

All of that being said, to have a mistake result in a small gain is a pretty decent outcome. Obviously, not all mistakes will lead to gains – some will result in losses. In general, the partnership’s results will be driven by a combination of the percentage of investments that I get right and the asymmetry between the gains on the winners and the losses on the losers.

So the silver lining here is that our focus on margin of safety and valuation discipline did its job – a mistake didn’t lead to a loss of capital. That is the whole point of margin of safety – we want to have the cushion for things to go worse than we had expected and still avoid permanent capital loss.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.