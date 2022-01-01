Winmark: Strong Positioning But No Upside Potential

Feb. 10, 2023 3:32 AM ETWinmark Corporation (WINA)
Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
64 Followers

Summary

  • The company's revenue continues to recover despite a weakening consumer and rising inflation.
  • Despite macro headwinds, the company continues to demonstrate a stable level of business operating profitability.
  • However, according to my assessment, the company is still trading slightly above its fair price, and future cash flows are already fairly valued at the current share price.

Волонтеры организуют пожертвования одежды в общественном благотворительном центре пожертвований

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) have risen 17% YTD. Despite the growth of macro and geopolitical tensions, the company continues to demonstrate not high, but stable revenue growth. In addition, the company's business model and product positioning allow us

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

Personal calculations

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
64 Followers
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WINA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.