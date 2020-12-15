SentinelOne: My Top Pick Of 2023

Feb. 10, 2023 5:02 AM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • SentinelOne is down 80% from highs.
  • SentinelOne is a cybersecurity stock but trades without the associated premium.
  • The company has grown at a triple-digit pace this year and has given preliminary guidance for 50% growth in the next year.
  • SentinelOne stock trades with 27% of its market cap held in net cash - the stock is too cheap in light of the rapid growth.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

concept of cyber attack Cyber security is compromised. when the armor is destroyed The red key and the structure explode the polygon into smaller pieces. Computer system technology has been hacked.

TU IS/iStock via Getty Images

With so many tech stocks down 80%, even 90% from all-time highs, there are numerous buying opportunities in the sector. That could make it difficult to identify one top pick among the bunch. SentinelOne (

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

FY23 Q3 Shareholder Letter

customers

FY23 Q3 Shareholder Letter

net retention rate

FY23 Q3 Shareholder Letter

margins

FY23 Q3 Shareholder Letter

guidance

FY23 Q3 Shareholder Letter

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks have crashed. The time to buy is when there is blood on the streets when no one else wants to buy. I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten-down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27.36K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of S, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.