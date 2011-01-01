SLV: Buy The Market Dip

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
269 Followers

Summary

  • Half of total silver demand comes from industrial demand, which is expected to increase in the future.
  • The appearance of a bullish cup and handle with multiple bull flags indicates further upside in the silver market.
  • Market corrections are healthy, and a correction to $19-$20 represents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate silver positions.
  • The pivotal level of $31 represents a significant barrier, and a break above $31 would signal an explosive move to $35-$50.

The wet man"s hand was holding silver, or platinum, or rare earth minerals.

Oat_Phawat

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide investors with an easy and cost-effective way to gain exposure to spot silver (XAGUSD:CUR) prices. SLV aims to track the performance of silver, which is used as

Silver Quarterly

Silver Quarterly (stockcharts.com)

Silver Weekly

Silver Weekly (stockcharts.com)

Silver Weekly

Silver Weekly (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
269 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.