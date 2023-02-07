Has Microsoft Jumped Ahead Of Google In AI Powered Search?

Feb. 10, 2023 8:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), MSFT4 Comments
Mark Hibben profile picture
Mark Hibben
Marketplace

Summary

  • Microsoft appears to get the jump on Google in AI assisted search.
  • Google unveils Bard, a ChatGPT-like AI.
  • Both companies see AI as the new computing frontier, but can AI take over search?
  • Investor takeaways: AI copilots as the next killer app.
  • I do much more than just articles at Rethink Technology: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Microsoft logo

jewhyte

This week saw dueling presentations from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) on their work in using conversational AIs in search. Microsoft went first on Tuesday with a very polished presentation launching new AI powered versions of its

Bing loveseat query.

Microsoft

Copilot in Edge

Microsoft

Copilot generates LinkedIn post.

Microsoft

Google Bard

Google

Bard example

Google

Google generative AI

Google

Google Transformer

Google

Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as Apple.

This article was written by

Mark Hibben profile picture
Mark Hibben
19.24K Followers
Balanced, expert investing strategies from a technologist's perspective
Mark has a masters in Electrical Engineering from USC, is an independent iOS developer, and blogs about technology trends and companies, the focus of his investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.