Making Money With Pinnacle West When Everything Is Going Wrong

Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Pinnacle West is the main electric utility in the fast-growing state of Arizona.
  • Pinnacle is being hit with numerous headwinds that have caused a major damage to earnings.
  • The potential return for investors with a long term view is significant.

Silhouette of a lone rider on a horse standing on hill. Behind him is Dramatic storm sky and lighting behinde him the on the sky.

Inga-Av/iStock via Getty Images

A utility confession

Electric and gas utilities are my favorite stocks. Although I have concentrated on the new and exciting cannabis sector in recent years, my experience with utilities goes back more than 35 years. Utilities, it is said, are for "widows

Price change of 5 electric utilities

Y-Charts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

pnw annual report 2021

pnw annual report 2021

This article was written by

Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
2.09K Followers
Ted Waller is a private investor who bought his first stock at age 13 (GTE) and has over 50 years of investing experience. His focus is on deep value and low risk. Acquiring wealth is a slow incremental process that requires setting goals, adherence to principles, patience, and flexibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PNW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note on disclosure: At time of writing I am waiting for the stock price to reach my target range. I sold my shares in December 2022 at $78.79, with plans to reinvest all proceeds near 70.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.