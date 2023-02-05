Barrick Gold: M&A Heating Up, Will Barrick Overpay Again?

Summary

  • Barrick is one of the largest gold miners in the world.
  • Barrick and other miners continue to face intense cost inflation from rising fuel, consumables, and labour costs.
  • In contrast, royalty and streaming companies like WPM have relatively fixed production costs.
  • Furthermore, with M&A heating up in the sector, there is a risk that Barrick will be goaded into making a value-destroying acquisition in order to compete with Newmont.

Gold nuggets from gold pit mine

AlexSava

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD). While I liked the company's leverage to gold prices, I was concerned about cost structure inflation for miners.

Rising Tide Lifts All Boats

Since my

Gold prices have rallied since November

Figure 1 - Gold prices rallied since November (stockcharts.com)

GOLD has lagged peers and WPM

Figure 2 - GOLD has lagged peers and WPM (Seeking Alpha)

WPM cash costs

Figure 3 - WPM cash costs (WPM investor presentation)

GOLD cost estimates

Figure 4 - GOLD cost estimates (GOLD investor day presentation)

GOLD cost inflation

Figure 5 - GOLD cost inflation in multiple categories (GOLD investor day presentation)

Diesel prices are still elevated

Figure 6 - Diesel prices are still elevated (St. Louis Fed)

Mining labour costs continue to rise

Figure 7 - Mining labour costs continue to rise (St. Louis Fed)

Mining machinery parts and attachements inflation has been soaring

Figure 8 - Mining machinery parts and attachment inflation has been soaring (St. Louis Fed)

GDX top 10 holdings

Figure 9 - GDX top 10 holdings (vaneck.com)

GOLD FCF sensitivity

Figure 10 - GOLD FCF sensitivity to commodity prices (GOLD investor day presentation)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

