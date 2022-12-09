Tessenderlo: Adding Fertilizer To Your Portfolio At A Steep Discount

Feb. 10, 2023 7:31 AM ETTessenderlo Group NV (TSDOF)
The Scepticist profile picture
The Scepticist
240 Followers

Summary

  • Historically low multiples despite delivering consistent results over years.
  • Quality management with an impressive track record and a strong focus on cost control, disciplined capex investments, and free cash flow.
  • Record results over 2022 and solid near-term and long-term outlook.
  • Closing of the Picanol-Tessenderlo merger will cause the stock to be rediscovered by institutional investors and unlock value.

Wide shot of combines harvesting wheat with storm clouds in background during harvest on summer evening

Thomas Barwick

Intro

Tessenderlo (OTCPK:TSDOF) is my favorite value pick for 2023. The company offers great value for investors seeking alpha as it is overlooked by most institutional investments and is hardly followed by analysts. The company also checks all my

EBIT per business segment

EBIT per business segment (Company press release - H1 Results)

H1 topline results & key figures

H1 topline results & key figures (Company press release - H1 Results)

H1 topline results & key figures per business segment

H1 topline results & key figures per business segment (Company press release - H1 Results)

Graph shows average retail price evolution for fertilizers

Graph shows average retail price evolution for fertilizers (DTN Retail Fertilizer Trends)

Global stock-to-use ratio & Global fertilizer inventories - Profitability of acres

Global stock-to-use ratio & Global fertilizer inventories - Profitability of acres (K+S Investors presentation)

Global stock-to-use ratio (Global inventories)

Global stock-to-use ratio - Global fertilizer inventories (Mosaic's Q2 Investor presentation)

Fertilizer Raw Material Prices

Fertilizer Raw Material Prices (Bloomberg World Bank)

Raw materials of fertilizers versus country of sourcing

Raw materials of fertilizers versus country of sourcing (UNComtrade - World Bank)

World potash supply in different scenarios

World potash supply in different scenarios (K+S investor's presentation / IFA)

Evolution of Return on Capital Employed

Evolution of Return on Capital Employed (Tessenderlo's Annual Reports - Own Graph)

Share price evolution of Tessenderlo

Share price evolution of Tessenderlo (Yahoo Finance)

Evolution EBITDA, EBIT, net profit & Free Cash Flow

Evolution EBITDA, EBIT, net profit & Free Cash Flow (Tessenderlo's annual reports - Own Graph. Note: 2022 estimates are based on the company's reviewed outlook)

Evolution of valuation multiples

Evolution of valuation multiples (Tessenderlo's Annual Reports - Own Calculations)

Evolution of Net Financial Debt (NFD) over EBITDA

Evolution of Net Financial Debt (NFD) over EBITDA. Note: The peak in net debt in 2018 was due to the large acquisition of T-power (328 M. €). (Tessenderlo's Annual Reports - Own calculations)

This article was written by

The Scepticist profile picture
The Scepticist
240 Followers
How it all started: Like most of you I lost a large chunk of my savings in the financial crisis of 2008-2009. During that period I was working hard to get my master degree in Biomolecular sciences. As most people I watched a lot of messages pass by on the news about the stock market and how deep it was going. Those messages never got trough to me as I didn't care because I didn't see the relevance to my own life. It was beyond my world! My good old father took care of my money and I didn't have to worry about anything! One day it hit me like baseball bat: I got a letter from my good old trusted bank. It showed the variance on the value of my saving accounts. Surprisingly I saw a large part of my money was evaporated. How did this happen? How did they lose my money? Well,... a large chunk of my savings was invested in a 'defensive' fund, but nevertheless value plummeted. In a moment of panic I called my bank. They told me I should just wait and sweat this one out and not to worry. Going up and down is all stock markets are doing. I started following, not really understanding the dynamics of the stock market. Then the bug bit me: Opportunity hit me as I watched the market recover in 2010. Watching industrial stocks rise 500% above their bottom in 2009 was a real eye opener. After my master in molecular sciences, I did an MBA in management in 2010. During this studies I had courses in basic accounting and macro economics. Bit by bit the economic puzzle was getting more clear in my head. Accompanied with a lot of reading I started to get some "fingerspitzengefühl" in the fundamentals. The final push: Making the switch from letting your money rest in peace on your bank account to actively managing your money is a big step. The final push came in 2011 when stock markets crashed as the European dept crisis started. It remembered me that stocks can rise as much as 500% after crashes and I first pressed the buy button! My investement strategy: 1.40 % in businesses that are reasonably priced and have very stable income/dividend. 2.30% in businesses that are priced well below their intrinsic value (Buffet style) 3.10% in businesses with a speculative side 4.10 % in securities 5.10 % in cash

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSDOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tessenderlo is my conviction play for 2023. I am invested through Tessenderlo's primary listing on Euronext Brussels.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.