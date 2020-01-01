Estee Lauder: We Are Optimistic, But The Price Is Too High

Summary

  • Estee Lauder has recently reported earnings, showing substantial declines in both top- and bottom-line figures.
  • The improving macroeconomic environment is likely to have a positive impact on the firm's profitability and efficiency.
  • The reopening of China, the weakening USD, the improving consumer confidence, and the slowing inflation are all promising signs.
  • On the other hand, the firm is trading at a significant premium, which we cannot justify.
  • For these reasons, we rate the firm's stock as "hold".

Estee Lauder logo on a shelf of products of the brand. Estee Lauder is an american cosmetics and skincare brand on the luxury market.

BalkansCat

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide.

In today's article we will be discussing the firm's latest earnings results, along with a set of profitability and efficiency

Chart
Data by YCharts

formula

ROE decomposition (investopedia.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Income statement (EL)

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Inventories (EL)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Geographic data (EL)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

