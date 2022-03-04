Comparing The Cloud Leaders: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Intelligent Cloud, And Google Cloud

Summary

  • The trailing twelve months combined revenues of Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet in their respective cloud computing businesses amounted to a staggering $188.2 billion.
  • The cloud computing market is clearly experiencing a slowdown as a result of companies tightening expenses due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment.
  • Both Amazon and Microsoft have highly profitable cloud computing businesses while Google Cloud profitability remains an uncertainty.

As a result of covering the top cloud computing companies in the market, I wanted to share with the readers at Seeking Alpha an overview of the cloud computing market and why I believe this space provides attractive investment

Cloud Computing Peers

Cloud Computing Peers (Dgtl Infra)

AWS TTM Financial Overview

AWS TTM Financial Overview (Company´s Quarterly Reports)

AWS Fourth Quarter Financial Overview

AWS Fourth Quarter Financial Overview (Company´s Quarterly Reports)

AWS Year over Year Financial Overview

AWS Year over Year Financial Overview (Company´s 10-K)

MSFT Cloud Segment Financial Overview

MSFT Cloud Segment Financial Overview (Company´s Quarterly Reports)

MSFT Cloud Quarterly Financial Overview

MSFT Cloud Quarterly Financial Overview (Company´s Quarterly Reports)

MSFT Cloud Yearly Financial Overview

MSFT Cloud Yearly Financial Overview (Company´s 10-K)

Google Cloud TTM Financial Overview

Google Cloud TTM Financial Overview (Company´s Quarterly Reports)

Google Cloud Fourth Quarter Financial Overview

Google Cloud Fourth Quarter Financial Overview (Company´s Quarterly Reports)

Google Cloud Yearly Financial Overview

Google Cloud Yearly Financial Overview (Company´s 10-K)

Google Cloud Trailing 10 Quarters Financial Overview

Google Cloud Trailing 10 Quarters Financial Overview (Company´s Quarterly Reports)

I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

