Colgate: Great For Capital Preservation But Will It Beat The S&P 500 Index?

Summary

  • Colgate owns some of the best-known oral care, personal care, household cleaning, and pet nutrition brands, has wide global distribution, and is well positioned to capitalize on growing global demand.
  • Its growth and margins over the past five years have been disappointing, in part due to raw material and packaging cost increases, and a strong US dollar.
  • The company lacks the scale of its large consumer product peers and could be a good acquisition target, but its premium valuation is dilutive to potential acquirers.
  • While Colgate’s ~35x price-earnings multiple is quite lofty given its relatively tepid growth, I believe the prospect of being taken out by its larger peers provides support to its valuation.
  • Colgate is likely to generate decent but not spectacular returns and may be more suitable for the conservative investor whose main objective is capital preservation.

Colgate-Palmolive To Cut Staff By 12 Percent

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Colgate-Palmolive Inc (NYSE:CL) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and markets of oral care, personal care, household cleaning, and pet nutrition products. It owns many of the best-known brands in these categories (Figure 1) and it is likely that

CL brands

Company presentation

CL stock vs peers

Seeking Alpha

CL DRIP

Created by author with public financial data

Global per capital GDP

World Bank

CL per capita

Created by author with public financial data

CL share

Company presentation

CL share

Company presentation

CL toothpaste share

Worldview 360

CL manual toothbrush share

Worldview 360

CL segment rev by pct

Created by author with public financial data

CL segment growth by percentage

Created by author with public financial data

CL segment contribution to growth

Created by author with public financial data

Oral care CL PG

Created by author using company metrics

Personal care CL vs PG UL

Created by author using company metrics

Household care: CL vs PG UL CLX

Created by author using company metrics

top 10 pet food companies

www.petfoodindustry.com

Pet food: CL vs SJM Smuckers

Created by author using company metrics

Size of oral, personal, home care categories

Created by author using company metrics

CL pricing vs inflation

Created by author using company metrics and FRED data

CL: price vs volume change

Created by author using company metrics

price vs revenue change

Created by author using company metrics

Household penetration of CL products

Company presentation

CL regional revenues percentage

Created by author using company metrics

CL regional revenue growth

Created by author using company metrics

CL operating income margins

Created by author using company metrics

CL operating income by region

Created by author using company metrics

Revenues by region: CL, UL, PG

Created by author using public data

Cost saving initiatives

Company presentation

Gross margin comparison

Seeking Alpha

EBITDA margins

Seeking Alpha

CL, CHD, CL, PG rev and per-share rev comparison

Created by author using company metrics

USD Nominal broad USD index

USD Nominal broad USD index

CL constant currency-adjusted rev

Created by author using company metrics

Colgate valuation vs peers

Created by author using public financials and stock data

I strive to unearth less obvious, overlooked, or under-appreciated but intriguing and potentially profitable data-driven insights into companies of service to society.   I write to understand, identify deficiencies in, and share my thinking, and would be most appreciative if you call out blind spots, flaws, or gaps in my observations or reasoning. Hope you enjoy my contributions, but please do not take them as investment advice!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

