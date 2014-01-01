Mercury Systems: Possible Buyout Unnecessary For Share Turnaround In 2023

Feb. 10, 2023 8:51 AM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)
Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
989 Followers

Summary

  • Mercury stock has struggled in recent years but recent new bookings show improving fundamentals.
  • Free cash flow has improved, and margins have bottomed out, leaving room for share upside.
  • The defense sector continues to act defensively in portfolios as geopolitical issues continue with Russia and China.
  • MRCY has initiated a strategy review, which could result in a sale of the company.

Satellite dishes at thundershtorm.

TebNad/iStock via Getty Images

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a defense stock specializing in military, satellite and electronics systems which has had a difficult past few years. After a period of solid outperformance from 2014 to 2019, it has fallen on hard times

Mercury Investor Presentation 2022

Mercury Investor presentation (William Blair Conference Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

William Blair Presentation

MRCY Investor Presentation (William Blair 2022 Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
989 Followers
I have worked professionally in finance in the great white north for many years. I am focused on software companies, medical technology and leaders of innovation. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I prefer Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I also buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. If it's on sale and the fundamentals are strong I will tell you about it. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - time is money. My articles tend to be at points of expected reversal, or strong post earnings rallies.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.