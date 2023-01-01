MaxLinear: With Cable Slowing, Other Business Need To Step Up

Feb. 10, 2023 8:54 AM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)AVGO, MRVL, MTSI, ON, SIMO
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.41K Followers

Summary

  • MaxLinear saw significant weakness in the Broadband business, and this is going to persist a while as cable gateway demand slows on weaker cable broadband net adds.
  • Wi-Fi 6 has been a strong driver for the business, but it sounds as though momentum is tapering off; Wi-Fi 7 will be a great opportunity in 2024 and beyond.
  • Fiber Access should be a significant driver for MaxLinear in 2023, and fiber-to-the-home remains strong.
  • 5G deployments in India can boost Infrastructure and management needs to deliver real results from its PAM-4 efforts given strength in 800G interconnect demand.
  • I don't like the proposed Silicon Motion deal, but MaxLinear looks undervalued unless you believe SIMO will destroy significant value.

house symbol with optical fibres

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Writing about MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) about a month ago, I said I saw mixed trends at this small RF and mixed-signal semiconductor company, including weaker cable gateway and Wi-Fi, but stronger fiber access, and those drivers certainly

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.41K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.