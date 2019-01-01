Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Value, Growth And Dividends

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
529 Followers

Summary

  • ASR has dipped about 7% from recent high, perhaps due to traffic jams at Cancun.
  • However, passenger traffic grew 34% in 2022 and 18% in 4Q22, surpassing the 2019 base.
  • I find the shares a compelling combination of value, growth, dividends and resiliency.
  • Price target of US$373 provides potential 39% upside.

traffic jam (#40 of series)

MCCAIG/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) ended 2022 surpassing the pre pandemic 2019 PAX (passenger traffic) base and reported a 34% increase vs 2021. Mexico (Cancun) grew 36% and Colombia 57%. And this week it reported a

ASR vs Peers and Mexico ETF

ASR vs Peers and Mexico ETF (Image by Seeking Alpha)

ASR PAX data for 20222

ASR PAX data 2022 (Created by author with data from ASR)

EBITDA breakdown by country

EBITDA breakdown by country (Created by author with data from ASR)

Financial Estimates and Valuation

Financial Estimates and Valuation (Created by author with data from ASR)

Consensus EBITDA and Net Debt

Consensus EBITDA and Net Debt (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
529 Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.