Exponent: Time To Lower Expectations - High Growth Is Likely Over

Feb. 10, 2023 9:35 AM ETExponent, Inc. (EXPO)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.02K Followers

Summary

  • Shareholders that got in when the price was low have enjoyed some solid returns from EXPO, but the valuation of the company is now extremely high.
  • If I already had a position in the company, I would probably keep it, although taking some profits off the table at this time would reduce downside risk.
  • Being a thinly traded stock, when a little more volume comes in, it can have a disproportionate impact on the firm.
  • While I think the company will probably generate incremental growth going forward, there are a lot better stocks that will deliver better growth and income.

Industry 4.0 Modern Factory Meeting Room: Chief Engineer Holds Mechanism, Shows it to Female Designer, They Talk. Scientists in Contemporary Lab Build Electronic Machinery for With Futuristic Design

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO), a company that competes as a science and engineering consulting company on a global basis, has generated extraordinary returns for long-term investors, if you want to go back to around the turn of the

EXPO Chart

TradingView

EXPO Valuation

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.02K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.