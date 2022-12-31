Tilray Vs. Canopy Growth: Which Cannabis Stock Is The Better Buy?

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
7.08K Followers

Summary

  • Tilray and Canopy Growth recently released earnings that highlighted the continued headwinds faced by legal Cannabis operators in Canada.
  • Both companies realized declines in revenues from their year-ago figures, with Canadian black market cannabis sales now accounting for 40 cents of every $1 spent on cannabis.
  • Positive returns this year will be driven by a recovery of long-beleaguered positive animal spirits, with the US being the longer-term prize.

Number 2023 year glowing neon on a background of marijuana leaves, dark background

IRA_EVVA/iStock via Getty Images

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) both represent two sides of the great cannabis dream. Both went public in 2018, some months before the legalization of recreational cannabis sales in Canada. Now nearly five years later, both

Tilray vs Canopy Growth PS ratio
Data by YCharts

Tilray vs Canopy Growth Gross profit margin
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
7.08K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.