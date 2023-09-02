Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN) is a mature CNS therapeutics company that has been working to freshen its offerings. I have followed it in several articles most recently, "Supernus: A Work In Progress".
In this article, as I write on 02/09/2023, I am keenly focused on Supernus' upcoming Q4, 2022 earnings, expected 02/24/2203.
Supernus reported its Q3, 2022 earnings on 11/08/2022. Its Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 reflected a miss by $0.33. As reflected by the chart below the market pretty much shrugged it off:
It dropped a couple of points then, as investors gradually reappraised the situation, it started to head back up in fits and starts.
Despite the EPS miss, there was much to like about the quarter. Its blockbuster-in waiting Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules), with its recent its recent label expansion for adult ADHD patients, achieved 50% quarterly growth in prescriptions.
Supernus nudged its full year 2022 guidance upwards:
Supernus Q3, 10-Q table of disaggregated revenues below shows its full therapy lineup:
Supernus is expected to report Q4 2022 earnings on 02/24/2023. As shown on the price chart above Supernus is pulling back as investors wait to hear its Q4, 2022 earnings report.
An extensive review of Seeking Alpha's Supernus related entries reveals no recent development as a plausible cause for this drop. Absent a better explanation, I have considered some combination of the following as causes for shareholders disappointment contributing to the drop:
In 08/2021's "Supernus: Well Prepared For Upcoming Challenges", I hypothesized that Supernus was effectively addressing its future Trokendi XR patent cliff. The future I was imagining is now upon us. Trokendi XR which has long been Supernus' top revenue producer as shown by the chart above is soon to see revenues drop precipitously.
When I write Supernus articles in 2025 and beyond, any disaggregated revenue table may well downgrade Trokendi XR to an asterisked basket of "Other". If so it will be rubbing shoulders with distinguished Supernus has-been "others" like MYOBLOC, XADAGO and Osmolex ER.
No I am not just broiling in a stew of self-imagined pessimism. In response to a question during Supernus Q3, 2022 earnings call (the "Call") as to the expected erosion of Trokendi XR revenues, CEO Khattar acknowledged:
As far as Trokendi XR and the erosion,...we'll talk more about it hopefully in February, but we're going to plan at this point and we ask people to look for as we said earlier erosion, probably around 90% erosion by December.
Wow, think of that, 90% erosion is a big figure. Check out the excerpt below from Supernus' latest 10-K (p. 85):
Its net of $319,640 for 2020 was ~61% of Supernus' revenues in 2020; Its net of $304,817 for 2021 was ~52% of Supernus' revenues in 2020. Cutting 90% from such an important revenue driver is concerning.
For Q3, 2022 Supernus shaved Trokendi XR's share of its total revenue pot down to ~39%. That's the good news. The not so good news is that Trokendi XR's revenues were tailing off, even in advance of its 2023 patent cliff. They dropped 5% between 2021 and 2020. The drop from Q3, 2021's ~$80.9 million to Q3, 2021's ~$69.6 million is a still steeper drop of ~14%.
The midpoint of Supernus' Q3, 2022 total revenue guidance of $650 million to $680 million is $665 million. Its actual total revenues for 2022 so far are:
To reach the midpoint $665 million in total 2022 revenues as guided would take Q4, 2022 revenues of $165 million; to reach the $680 million top of the guided range would take $180 million in Q4 revenues.
After a careful review of Supernus Q3, I see three issues in play. These are the likely issues that will determine whether Supernus achieves CEO Khattar's goal of finishing 2022 strong. The three issues I am pegging as most significant to Supernus overall Q4, 2022 performance are, beginning with the most significant:
Another issue which will likely be important, in how investors view Supernus' Q4, 2022 earnings, will relate to how it addresses business development. During the Call Khattar gave it minor mention as follows:
...we continue to be active in corporate development, looking for strategic opportunities to further strengthen our future growth and leadership position in CNS.
If earnings are dicey coming in at the lower edge of guidance, the market might, and I will be, highly disappointed if there is not a more committed plan for business development.
I am an optimistic shareholder of Supernus as I have been for some years. I am not adding to my current (02/09/2023) stake. There are too many known unknowns at the moment. I am looking forward to its Q4, 2022 earnings which should add clarity and will likely change Supernus' ongoing value proposition.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
