Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTTYY) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.16K Followers

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takuro Hanaki - Head of IR

Takashi Hiroi - Senior Executive Vice President

Kazuhiko Nakayama - Head of Finance and Accounting

Takashi Taniyama - Head of Corporate Strategy Planning

Conference Call Participants

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Hideaki Tanaka - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley

Chikai Tanaka - Goldman Sachs Securities

Yoshio Ando - Daiwa Securities

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita - BofA Securities

Takuro Hanaki

Thank you very much for participating, despite your busy schedules today. From now we would like to start the briefing on NTT's Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results. My name is Hanaki from the IR office. I will be the facilitator today.

First of all I would like to introduce today's attending members. Representative Member of the Board, Senior Executive VP, Hiroi; Executive Officer Head of Finance and Accounting, Nakayama; Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Strategy and Planning Taniyama.

Today's briefing audio is streamed live. We are planning to stream this on our website at a later date so we seek your understanding beforehand. As for today's materials please refer to presentation materials on our IR website. On the first page points to be noted are listed so we kindly ask you to go through them. Without further ado, Senior Executive Vice President, Hiroi will explain the outline and the financial results followed by taking questions from the floor. Mr. Hiroi, please go ahead.

Takashi Hiroi

Thank you very much. This is Hiroi speaking. I would like to share with you the financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. So please turn to Page 4 of your slide presentation material. This shows you the status of the consolidated results. Operating revenue increased year-on-year operating income

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.