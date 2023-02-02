Joe Raedle

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) reported its Q4 earnings on February 2nd, 2023. Management is in the midst of an attempted turnaround, and the results gave us some significant insight into how the turnaround is going so far. We previously did a writeup on SWK ("Stanley Black & Decker: The Worst Is Yet to Come") where we conducted a more comprehensive overview of the company. In this article, we will focus on SWK's 4th quarter earnings, as well as management's guidance for 2023.

By The Numbers

First, a quick review of the quarterly figures. While SWK delivered revenue on an annual basis that was slightly higher than the previous year, we believe the more important story of the turnaround is better told within the timeframe of the quarter, and so that's what we'll focus on here. SWK provided essentially flat top-line revenue year-over-year, with $3.986 billion delivered in Q4 2022 and $3.981 billion recorded in Q4 2021. Operating income for the quarter was a negative $68 million, versus the prior year where the company generated $192 million to the good.

On a positive note, the cash flow statement showed signs of life for the first time in several quarters, with positive cash flow from operations $651 million dollars, and positive free cash flow of $520 million.

How Did Management Perform?

Heading into reported earnings, two major issues are swirling in the heads of SWK investors:

When will gross margin recover to historical levels? When will inventory normalize?

Management has been quite vocal about this, and the Q4 earnings call was one of our first chances to really evaluate progress on both of these fronts.

Inventory

Perhaps the biggest albatross around SWK's neck for the past few quarters has been a rising level of inventory, sitting unsold.

SWK Inventory (Koyfin)

As you can see from the chart above, inventory at SWK rose dramatically. The fact that inventory levels were allowed to rise as high and for as long as they did is certainly a point of consternation for investors, especially as inventory turns slowed.

SWK Inventory Turn (Koyfin)

Inventory turn measures the pace at which inventory moves through a company's hands and into customers. A higher number represents a more efficient operation, while a smaller numbers shows that inventory velocity is reducing. Based on the chart above, the warning signs were clear.

Management made a point to highlight in the Q3 call that inventory de-stocking was a top priority. So, the conversion of inventory into cash flow was a top-of-mind issue heading into Q4 earnings.

We don't think we're alone in saying that the results were less than inspiring. In Q3, the company held $6.3 billion of inventory on its books. In Q4, that number had reduced to $5.6 billion--a $700 million reduction. For a company that was looking to complete its de-stocking in 2023 and return to more historically normalized inventory levels, it wasn't a great start.

Analysts in the conference call shared the same concerns, asking about whether or not the company planned to take a more promotional stance (i.e., lower prices) to move inventory more quickly through the channel. Management seemed adamant that anything other than normal, calendar-driven promotions would not be necessary. To that end, consider CEO Donald Allen's response to an analyst question regarding a possible ramp-up of promotional activity:

Now your question on the angle of there's a lot of inventory in the channel, and therefore, we're going to have to take specific promotional actions that might be unusual to drive inventory out of the channel, which, therefore, would impact our price. We don't really see that in our plan today. So we see normal promotional activity in the spring and the Father's Day season and then, of course, in the later stages around Thanksgiving and other holidays at the end of the year.

We find this a bit difficult to take seriously. As inventory remains near all-time high levels and sales remain flat, we're unsure of how a major reduction in inventory could be achieved without greater-than-normal promotional activity.

Greater promotional activity would, of course, impact the second major focus of management, gross margin.

Gross Margin

For many years, SWK consistently posted gross margins around 35%. Inflation, coupled with over-purchasing of inventory that couldn't be sold fast enough, brought that line item down to earth. From a prior year gross margin of 23% (already low by historical standards), SWK's gross margin fell further to 19%.

SWK Gross Margin (Koyfin)

This relatively poor result came without a lot of detail from management (other than a 30% reduction in historical production levels), nor was it asked about by analysts. Most everyone assumed it would be low, but we were not expecting gross margin to fall as far as it did.

Focus instead was placed on the path to recovery, with management targeting a return to historical gross margins of 35% by 2025, and gross margins in the mid-20% range by the end of 2023.

Our Takeaway On The Road Ahead

Things did not materially improve, in our estimation, for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in Q4. Arguably, the road ahead for the company now appears more difficult than we anticipated before.

The reason is that management appears to be caught in an unenviable position: they must carefully unwind inventory without letting it go stale, while still producing just the right level of new products so that the scales don't tip the wrong way, all while facing a declining macro environment and consumers who are likely to suddenly delay a home-improvement purchase until inflation and recession fears ease.

In short, this would be a doozy of an order for any leadership team.

The Bottom Line

We remain negative at this time for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. stock given the challenges that management faces in completing its turnaround. Turnarounds in themselves are already difficult beasts to manage--having to conduct one while the world almost seems to conspire against you is a different level of challenge.

We will continue to watch Stanley Black & Decker, as this particular turnaround story remains in its early innings. As the quarter unfolds, we will be on the looking for activity rebounds in the housing sector, which would provide a tailwind to SWK's business.

For now, however, we believe investors should approach Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. with caution until the story has a bit more time to play itself out.

Thank you for reading our article. If you enjoyed it please consider following Ironside Research.