Did Things Just Get Worse For Stanley Black & Decker?

Feb. 10, 2023 10:57 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)2 Comments
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
733 Followers

Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. management delivered its Q4 results, allowing investors a peek into the early innings of the company's turnaround.
  • Two major areas of focus failed to show improvement, and the path ahead remains difficult.
  • Macro headwinds continue to provide an additional challenge to an already tough turnaround situation.

Stanley To Buy Black And Decker

Joe Raedle

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) reported its Q4 earnings on February 2nd, 2023. Management is in the midst of an attempted turnaround, and the results gave us some significant insight into how the turnaround is going so far. We

SWK Inventory

SWK Inventory (Koyfin)

SWK Inventory Turn

SWK Inventory Turn (Koyfin)

SWK Gross Margin

SWK Gross Margin (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
733 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.