Introduction

Years ago, Brookfield said it would be bad for them if interest rates were to go up quickly. This is exactly what happened over the last year so it isn't surprising that the stock is down. The markets have changed dramatically since the federal funds rate increased from 0.50% in March 2022 up to 4.75% in February 2023. Having said that, there are other considerations for Brookfield apart from interest rates. My thesis is that Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is worth more than today's share price.

This article is centered on the Corporation, which now has the BN ticker symbol. There is confusion because they used to have the BAM ticker symbol, but now, BAM is the ticker for the Manager after the special distribution in December.

Valuation

This part of the 4Q22 letter caught my eye:

With a net asset value per share which we estimate to be vastly higher than our share price, we expect to continue to use our cash resources to repurchase shares in the market. If the discount persists, we will also consider other options, including a tender offer.

The letter also shows that Brookfield Corporation has been nearly a 253-bagger over the last 30 years with a CAGR of 20% which is well above the S&P 500 CAGR of 10%. It was repeated in the 4Q22 call that Brookfield's objective is to deliver compound annual returns of 15% over the longer term.

The Invested Capital table on slide 6 of the 4Q22 supplemental gives us key valuation numbers apart from some carried interest considerations:

Invested capital (4Q22 supplemental)

It is important to be mindful of the footnotes for this pivotal invested capital table:

1. Quoted based on December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 public pricing, respectively. 2. For performance measurement purposes, we consider the value of invested capital to be the quoted value of listed investments, public pricing using industry comparables for Brookfield Residential values, and IFRS values for unlisted investments. 3. Distributed cash flow (current) from our listed investments is calculated by multiplying units held as at December 31, 2022 by the current distribution rates per unit. Corporate cash and financial asset distribution is calculated by applying an 8% total return on the current quarter's ending balance. Distributions on our unlisted investments are equal to the total distributions received over the last twelve-month period. [#4 was given directly beneath the table in the slide.] 5. Blended value represents management's view of the fair value of our insurance solutions business. 6. Corporate cash and financial assets are inclusive of $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents (December 31, 2021 - $1.9 billion). 7. Corporate cash and financial assets in 2022 include our proportionate share of the asset management business' cash and financial assets ($2.4 billion). 8. Blended value includes the fair value of comparable assets in our Residential segment. 9. Other investments include energy contracts, timber and agricultural assets, other corporate investments, other listed investments and $1.1 billion of investments related to our share of Oaktree (December 31, 2021 - $869 million). 10. Includes $230 million of perpetual subordinated notes issued in November 2020 by a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield, included within non-controlling interest.

The 4Q22 letter acknowledges that real estate is cyclical, but it stresses that it is still a great long-term business. Nonetheless, many make the point that after Covid changes, Brookfield Property Group ("BPG") is not worth the $33.4 billion we see in the invested capital table above.

Slides 165 and 166 from the 2022 Investor Day presentation explain carried interest as follows:

Manager will earn 100% of fee-related earnings with upside from two-thirds of gross carried interest earned on new funds.

My read on this is that the Corporation keeps the carried interest on old funds, and they also get 1/3rd of the carried interest on new funds. In addition, the Corporation owns 3/4ths of the Manager at this time, so they also get 3/4ths of 2/3rds of the carry from that arrangement, but it is my understanding that this 3/4ths of 2/3rds consideration should be reflected in the BAM line of the invested capital table above.

I'm not sure what the valuation is for the carried interest considerations of 100% on old funds plus 1/3rd on new funds.

My valuation range is the sum of carry considerations plus 80% of management's invested capital on the low end and 100% of management's $83.3 billion invested capital on the high end. This comes to $66.6 billion-plus carry considerations on the low end and $83.3 billion-plus carry considerations on the high end. The 4Q22 supplemental shows 1,601.3 million fully diluted, time-weighted average shares for the three months ending December 31, 2022. As such, my valuation range is about $42 per share plus carry considerations on the low end and roughly $52 per share plus carry considerations on the high end. The February 9th share price is $36.69, so I think the stock is undervalued.

Forward-looking investors should look for management to provide more insight on carried interest in future filings such that the breakdown between the Corporation and the Manager is less nebulous.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.