ZROZ: Treasuries Likely To Win 2023

John Overstreet
Summary

  • On the surface, we have seen a revival in "risk assets" like equities and industrial metals, but the real story may be elsewhere.
  • Momentum in long-term interest rates has decelerated after having risen through much of 2022, meaning that bonds have risen alongside equities in recent weeks.
  • The S&P 500 is still outperforming long-term Treasury bond ETFs like ZROZ, but as the market cycle continues to decelerate, ZROZ is likely to begin outperforming this year.
  • There are some key momentum indicators that can help us time when to switch from one asset class to another.
  • This analysis includes a review of the relationships between interest rates, bond prices, commodity prices, earnings cycles, stocks, and the earnings yield over the last 150 years.

$1000 denomination US Savings Bonds

richcano

Long-term Treasury bonds are likely entering, at long last, their cyclical turn. The PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Note ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) is about 50% below its Spring 2020 peak, but has risen 20% off of its lows in the

correlation between ZROZ and 10-year Treasury yield

Chart A. ZROZ has been consistently inversely correlated with 10-year benchmark rates. (Stockcharts.com)

ZROZ/IEF ratios vs 10-year interest rates

Chart B. ZROZ typically outperforms ten-year bonds when 10-year interest rates fall. (Stockcharts.com)

S&P 500 earnings yield, long-term bonds, and long-term inflation 1871-2022

Chart C. Bonds are less responsive to inflation than are earnings yields. (Robert Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; University of Michigan; own calculations)

commodity supercycles, earnings yield, Treasury bond yields, interest rates 1871-2022

Chart D. Treasury yields are even less responsive to commodity long waves than consumer inflation long waves. (Warren & Pearson; World Bank; Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; own calculations)

real interest rates in US 1871-2022

Chart E. Real interest rates used to be primarily determined by long waves in consumer inflation. (St Louis Fed; University of Michigan; own calculations)

US real interest rates by historical period

Chart F. Real interest rates are much lower than they were in previous decades. (St Louis Fed; University of Michigan; own calculations)

real and nominal Treasury returns 1871-2023

Chart G. Periods in which inflation moderated while interest rates rose, as in the early 1910s and 1960s saw modest returns followed by long waves of inflation. (St Louis Fed; University of Michigan; own calculations)

absolute and relative performance of S&P 500 vs US Treasuries 1871-2023

Chart H. Relative performance in stocks and bonds are almost always driven by stocks. (Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; own calculations)

10-year Treasury yields followed by 10-year Treasury bond returns

Chart I. Long-term nominal returns are fairly predictable. (St Louis Fed; own calculations)

US Treasury yield vs 7.5-year total returns

Chart J. If long-term nominal returns are predictable, the primary risks are short-term price risks and real and relative return risks. (St Louis Fed; own calculations)

nominal yields and subsequent Treasury returns

Chart K. Even 20-year index returns tend to be anticipated by 10-year yields. (St Louis Fed; own calculations)

commodity prices vs commodity/bond ratio 1878-2023

Chart L. Relative performance in bonds and commodities tends to be driven by commodities (St Louis Fed; Warren & Pearson; World Bank; own calculations)

16-month and 7.5-year Treasury returns, 1871-2023

Chart M. Treasury returns appear to have become a lot more volatile over the last fifty years. (St Louis Fed; own calculations)

16-month rolling correlations between yield and yield momentum

Chart N. Momentum in yields tends to be correlated with the yields themselves. (St Louis Fed; own calculations)

10-year Treasury, commodity bond ratio 2003-2023

Chart O. Commodity/bond ratios, interest rates, and their respective momentums tend to be correlated with one another. (Stockcharts.com)

correlation between commodity/bond ratios vs bond yields, 1874-2023

Chart P. The commodity/bond ratio has been fairly consistently correlated with interest rate cycles over the last century. (St Louis Fed; Warren & Pearson; World Bank; own calculations)

long-term bond yields vs commodity/bond ratios 1871-2023

Chart Q. Periodic placidity in bond yields combined with divergence appears to drive breakdowns in correlations. (St Louis Fed; Warren & Pearson; World Bank; own calculations)

long-term yields vs EPS/bond ratio 1871-2023

Chart R. The earnings per share/bond ratio has become highly correlated with bond yields. (St Louis Fed; Shiller; S&P Global; own calculations)

correlations between earnings/bond ratios and bond yields.

Chart S. The correlation suddenly became stronger with the advent of more precise yield data. (Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; own calculations)

momentum in yields and earnings/bond ratio 1961-2023

Chart T. Momentum in the earnings/bond ratio and interest rates have been closely aligned with one another. (St Louis Fed; Shiller; S&P Global; own calculations)

commodity/bond momentum vs interest rate momentum

Chart U. Momentum in commodity/bond ratios has also been aligned with momentum in bond yields. (World Bank; St Louis Fed)

earnings/bond momentum vs earnings yield, 1960-2023

Chart V. Earnings/bond momentum tends to be positive correlated with the earnings yield. (Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed)

momentum in energy, EPS, and interest rates

Chart W. Momentum in earnings, energy, and interest rates is declining. (St Louis Fed; Shiller; S&P Global; World Bank)

30-year Treasury yield and its momentum

Chart X. MACD indicators are also reliable ways of measuring momentum. (Stockcharts.com)

SPY/ZROZ ratio

Chart Y. The S&P 500 is still outperforming ZROZ by any meaningful measure. (Stockcharts.com)

SPY/SHV ratio

Chart Z. The S&P 500 has not fared as well against short-term Treasuries over the last year. (Stockcharts.com)

long-term corporate bonds versus long-term government bonds

Chart AA. Long-term government bonds are also outperforming ZROZ. (Stockcharts.com)

SHV/ZROZ ratio

Chart AB. Short-term government bonds are still just barely positive against long-term bonds. (Stockcharts.com)

DBC/ZROZ ratio

Chart AC. Commodities are now underperforming ZROZ. (Stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

John Overstreet
I study markets from a long-term historical view, especially the interaction between yields and inflation across all major asset classes. I have a bachelor's degree in political science, history, and intelligence analysis, and a master's in political theory. My Seeking Alpha articles have been mentioned in Marketwatch and Real Clear Markets. I have lived in Asia for twenty years.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZROZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long positions in ZROZ, SH, AMZN, CTLT, OMCL, RXD, SDP, GLT, EBS, PEGA, SCO, ZSL, BZQ, CEE.

Comments

