AMC And Antara Jointly Loosen Lockup Restrictions, But Why?

Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
721 Followers

Summary

  • After the close on Feb 9th, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. released an amendment to their agreement with Antara that both parties can sell additional shares into the market despite previous lockup provisions.
  • This is categorically bad (or neutral, in the best case scenario) for AMC preferred shares (APE). How it filters through the arbitrage spread to AMC commons remains unknown.
  • This announcement has certain implications regarding signaling to the market in terms of the status of the pending shareholder vote.

Daily Life In Los Angeles Around The One-Year Anniversary Of The COVID-19 Shut Down

Kevin Winter

This article is intended to be a continuation on my commentary and discussion of the AMC APE convergence trade. I suggest readers have a look at that prior to reading this.

AMC's new 8K

On Feb 9th, AMC

This article was written by

Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
721 Followers
Kevin is the Director of the Realtime Analysis and Investment Lab (RAIL) at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.  In addition, he is a lecturer and teaches MBA and undergraduate courses on trading and investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of APE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm currently have a position that is short APE equity and short AMC puts, that profits if the deal succeeds. I'm also long call spreads on AMC that will profit if AMC squeezes beyond $7.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.