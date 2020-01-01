Philip Morris: Solid Q4, Multiple Growth Drivers For 2023 Onwards

Summary

  • Philip Morris International Inc. finished 2022 with a solid 2022. Despite cost headwinds, Adjusted EPS grew 11.9% excluding currency and Russia/Ukraine.
  • Heated Tobacco Unit shipments grew 14.9% in 2022, including 40.1% in the European Union, and cigarette volumes were stable.
  • IQOS ILUMA has been a success; PM has broadened its Reduced Risk Products portfolio and is working on expanding in the U.S.
  • Philip Morris has a 19x P/E and a 5% Dividend Yield, though we expect no buybacks and only token dividend hikes until 2025.
  • With Philip Morris International shares at $102.02, we expect a total return of 47% (15.3% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Introduction

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) released Q4 2022 results on Thursday (February 9). PM stock finished the day up 0.7%, and the share price remains 2.9% lower than a year ago:

PM Share Price (Last 1 Year)

