Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyCatalyst watch for the week of February 12. Seeking Alpha Senior Managing News Editor, Kim Khan talks about what to expect with CPI. He and Seeking Alpha Senior News Editor of Media and Telecom, Jason Aycock also discuss the AI Summit West with a look back at an AI heavy week. Kim also gives an Applied Materials (AMAT) earnings preview. In addition, Jason takes a deep dive into Super Bowl advertisements, how long it took Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) to sellout and the industry we won’t see in the ads this year. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.
This article was written by
Comments (1)