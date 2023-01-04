Regardless of how bullish the market internals have become in recent weeks, we are long overdue for a pause or a pullback in the major market indexes, but we need a trigger. It appears that last week's strong jobs report for January is it, as interest rates have risen, Fed officials are showering investors with hawkish rhetoric, and options traders are placing bets that short-term rates could approach 6%.
To top it all off, retail investors are turning optimistic, following the 17% surge in the S&P 500, with the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors turning bullish for the first time since last April. This is a recipe for the pullback to 3,900 that I wrote about on Tuesday, and it will surely reinvigorate the bearish narrative, as the yield curve inverts to levels not seen since the early 1980s.
I have been calling for a soft landing since the depths of the bear market last October. At that time, it was not a popular forecast, but short-term rates, as measured by three-month yields, were still modestly higher than long-term rates, as measured by 10-year yields. My outlook for a soft landing last fall was based on the strength of the labor market and the excess savings built up by consumers.
I am still holding that position, but the one thing that has kept me uneasy since then is the growing inversion of the yield curve, as three-month yields are now more than 100 basis points higher than 10-year yields. There have been eight inversions like this since 1968, and everyone was followed by a recession. Those are not good odds for my soft landing scenario.
Regardless, I have stuck to my guns on the basis that the building blocks to this post-pandemic expansion are unprecedented. Yes, this time is different. I recently learned that I am in good company, as economist Campbell Harvey agrees with me. He is not just another economist, but the one who is credited with identifying this inversion indicator decades ago. Now I feel like I'm playing two-on-two basketball with LeBron James as my teammate.
In a recent interview, Harvey also noted the strength of the labor market as one reason this time may be different. In addition, he suggested that this indicator has become so widely accepted that its trigger may now be impacting corporate and consumer behavior to the extent that both take actions to fend off a contraction in economic activity. The most important reason was a fascinating revelation for me-he reminded us that his model is linked to inflation-adjusted yields.
Therefore, if we adjust today's 3-month yield of 4.7% with the current CPI of 6.4%, it produces a real yield that is a negative 1.7%. If we adjust the 10-year yield of 3.65% with 10-year inflation expectations of 2.25%, we have a positive yield of 1.4%. This is a spread of more than 300 basis points in a curve that is no longer inverted. This is why Harvey stated last month in reference to his yield-curve indicator that "I have reasons to believe, however, that it is flashing a false signal." I feel more comfortable ignoring the inverted yield curve for now.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice.
Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
