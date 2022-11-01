CBL & Associates Properties: A Fresh Start, But Not Yet Appealing

Larry Saunders
Summary

  • The "new" CBL & Associates has been out of bankruptcy for over a year now and healthy enough to start a regular dividend once again.
  • CBL's plans for redevelopment include expanding beyond its historical focus on shopping malls, and it is making small forays into hospitality and health care.
  • While the balance sheet has been fixed through bankruptcy, the valuation appears to be out of sync.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Retail Mall REIT Valuations

Retail Mall REIT Valuations (Author's estimates and Seeking Alpha)

Larry Saunders
My professional background is in church work, but I left that vocation in 2012. In 2015, I earned an MBA from the Aix-Marseille University, located in in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. I currently live and work in the midwest with my spouse, children, and a cat who seems to like me more than she likes anyone else in our house.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CBL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

