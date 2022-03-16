Federal Reserve Watch: Quiet Week At Fed

Feb. 10, 2023 12:29 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.15K Followers

Summary

  • Little happened in the first week of February at the Federal Reserve, but Federal Reserve officials continue to support the Fed's battle with inflation.
  • Federal Reserve officials continue to oversee the reduction in the Fed's portfolio of securities and the reduction in the amount of "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system.
  • Investors need to remember that the major part of the Fed's program to battle inflation is its program of quantitative tightening and not the raising of the Fed's policy rate.
  • Right now, the quantitative tightening program is still intended to be working into 2024, so investors need to continue to assess whether or not this will happen.
  • Exactly where the Fed's policy rate of interest goes is not the ultimate goal.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

It seemed to be a very quiet week inside the Federal Reserve.

The securities portfolio registered no significant changes and the reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks hardly changed.

In the latest banking week, the new, higher effective Federal Funds

Federal Funds effective rate

Federal Funds Effective Rate (Federal Reserve)

Reserve Balances

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.15K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.