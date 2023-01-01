Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF: It Is Time To Start Accumulating

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • BLV consists of long-term U.S. treasuries and investment grade corporate bonds.
  • Although BLV has very low credit risks, about 26.5% of its portfolio consists of lowest grade investment bonds.
  • Investors of BLV will earn interest income with a 4.9% yield.
  • We are near the end of this rate hike cycle, and this may be a good time to accumulate BLV.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

ETF Overview

The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) focuses on long-term investment grade bonds in the United States. Given that we are likely near the end of this rate hike cycle, we think the bond offers a good attractive

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

US Inflation Rate

Trading Economics

Credit Ratings

Vanguard Website

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.62K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.