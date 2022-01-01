Meritage Homes: Not Enough Upside Post The Recent Rally

Feb. 10, 2023 12:44 PM ETMeritage Homes Corporation (MTH)SPY2 Comments
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • Meritage stock is up 42% since I recommended buying it in August last year.
  • The company reported strong earnings, but orders were weak.
  • I see a downside to sell-side estimates.

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) has seen a significant 42.67% increase since my recommendation to buy the stock in August of last year. This is a notable outperformance compared to the S&P 500's (SPY) gain of

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.16K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Ashish S.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.