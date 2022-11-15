Why Intercontinental Exchange Is A Top Pick For Dividend Growth Investors

Feb. 10, 2023 12:56 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.09K Followers

Summary

  • ICE is a financially stable dividend growth stock with a 5-year CAGR of 13.7%.
  • The company offers a quarterly dividend of $0.42 and a low payout ratio of 29%.
  • Operates in exchanges, fixed income, mortgage services, and other financial products, allowing for strong growth and outperforming capital gains.

Stock Market Takes A Steep Dive After Consumer Price Index Numbers Released

Spencer Platt

Introduction

It is my pleasure to delve into the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a company that has been on my radar for years as a premier dividend growth stock. While it is not currently a part of my portfolio, I believe

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Intercontinental Exchange

Image

TIKR.com

Intercontinental Exchange Investor Presentation

Intercontinental Exchange

Image

Intercontinental Exchange

Image

TIKR.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.09K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.