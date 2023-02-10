Magna International Inc. (MGA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louis Tonelli - Vice President, Investor Relations

Swamy Kotagiri - Chief Executive Officer

Pat McCann - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Itay Michaeli - Citi

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

Michael Glen - Raymond James

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Q4 and year-end 2022 results and 2023 Outlook Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Friday, February 10, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Louis Tonelli, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Louis Tonelli

Thanks, Chris. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our '22 results and our 2023 outlook. Joining me today are Swamy Kotagiri, Vince Galifi and Pat McCann. Yesterday, our Board of Directors met and approved our financial results for 2022 as well as our financial outlook. We issued a press release this morning outlining both of these. You'll find the press release, today's conference call webcast, the slide presentation to go along with the call and our updated quarterly financial review all in the Investor Relations section of our website at magna.com.

Before we get started, just as a reminder, the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements involve certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties, which may cause the company's actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Please refer to today's press release for a complete description of our safe harbor

