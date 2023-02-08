AUO Corporation (AUOTY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 10, 2023 12:28 PM ETAUO Corporation (AUOTY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.16K Followers

AUO Corporation (OTCPK:AUOTY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 8, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julia Chao - IR

Ben Tseng - CFO

Shuang Peng - Chairman and CEO

Fu-Jen Ko - COO

Chien-Pin Chen - SVP, AU Optronics

Conference Call Participants

Brad Lin - Merrill Lynch

Hong Ji Yang - Morgan Stanley

Jerry Su - Credit Suisse

Julia Chao

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our 2022 fourth quarter results conference. We have 4 executives present here: Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Frank Ko, President and COO; James Chen, Senior VP of the Display Strategy Business; and Ben Tseng, CFO.

The agenda of today is this. First of all, Ben, our CFO, will go over fourth quarter results and provide you with the first quarter outlook. Our Chairman, Paul, will then have an opening remark. Later on, we will proceed with questions and answers. We have collected questions from analysts.

In the first part of the Q&A session, we will address these questions. Afterwards, we will open the floor for you to post questions.

Now before I turn over to Ben, I would like to remind you that all forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please spend some time to read the safe harbor notice on Slide #2.

Ben, please.

Ben Tseng

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. In Q4 2022, net sales was TWD 52.6 billion, up by 5.9% Q-o-Q, mainly thanks to increased energy sales including PV module and EPC engineering sales. Display ASP was weaker in Q4 as customers purchase more lower-priced products such as TV and notebook panels. However, on the back of rush orders, AUO increased our loading rates and effectively lowered inventory of finished products. Leading to area shipment increased by 12% Q-o-Q, which help us to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.