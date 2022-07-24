Spotify, Sifting Through Macro Headwinds - Moving To HOLD

Feb. 10, 2023 1:29 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)IPG1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5.99K Followers

Summary

  • We’re upgrading Spotify to a hold as we believe the company’s on the right path to regain pandemic growth.
  • We’re constructive on Spotify’s cost-cutting measures and added users this quarter, but we still expect the company to face constraints from the weaker spending environment, especially the softer ad spending.
  • We expect Spotify will face pressure in 1H23 as it figures out how to regain its pandemic growth levels and maneuver macroeconomic headwinds.
  • We recommend investors stay on the sidelines and wait for a better entry point on the stock.

Nothing evokes memory like music

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

We're upgrading Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to a hold after the company's strong ending of FY2022. We previously wrote on Spotify with a sell-rating based on our expectation that the company would not be

image3.png

Spotify 4Q22 Shareholder Deck

image2.png

TechStockPros

This article was written by

We are professional stock pickers with a proven track record, in investments, industry expertise, and technology edge. We have been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investor) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. Before our Wall Street careers, each of us worked in the tech industry starting as an engineer at various high-tech companies before eventually earning an MBA. We strive to provide clear, applicable, and insightful Wall Street grade fundamental research with an investing edge on tech stocks. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after through investigation into hype and conventional wisdom. We aspire to provide best in class investment research to retail investors. We want to level the playing field for retail investors, by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

