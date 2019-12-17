Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) has seen its share price sell off in the past six months. However, I believe that its Q4 results have put a floor on its share price.
More specifically, I believe that investors will come to view Equinor's high dividends as incredibly attractive. Its high dividend is a sign of management's confidence in the health of its business.
In sum, in my opinion, there's a very compelling risk-reward in buying this stock.
It's difficult to imagine that in the past six months, Equinor's stock price has sold off by nearly 15%. And yet here we are.
There are a few reasons why this stock sold off. In the first instance, the weather played a role. The other reason is that the anticipated massive demand didn't materialize. This led to LNG terminals becoming full to the point of saturation and as consequence, investors' appetite for staying with energy fizzled out.
What's more, with high beta tech stocks going ''to the moon'' as it were, there was a huge amount of rotation out of energy names.
Put simply, there became a view that the energy crisis was a 2022 problem. And that somehow the energy supply issues would somehow become solved without a need for further intervention.
I'm not saying that I agree with this insight, I'm only stating that this is the pervasive view. With that in mind, Equinor used its earnings call to remind investors of what's at play here.
Equinor stated the following during their earnings call:
In a $70 Brent scenario, we expect to deliver a very strong cash flow from operations. On average around $20 billion after tax annually all the way to 2030.
Equinor didn't mix its words. Equinor let investors know that on an after-tax bottom line figure, Equinor was going to be printing some serious cash flows. And as a sign of confidence, Equinor also increased its dividend payout by 50%.
Furthermore, on top of this 50% increase in the base dividend, Equinor also offers investors of record on 12 May an additional special dividend of $0.60 per share.
Consequently, any investor now holding on to their shares will get an annualized dividend payout of 11%.
Here's the math, $0.30 * 4 for the annualized dividend, equals $1.20. Then, a one-off $0.60 special dividend. That's the equivalent of $3.60 if one annualizes the base and special dividends, or an 11% yield on the stock.
On top of the 11% dividend yield, Equinor is also committing to return $1.2 billion via buybacks. That being said, the buyback isn't so significant, after all, we are talking about 1% of the market cap being returned.
But it's the fact that despite natural gas prices in Europe fizzling out, Equinor is still committing to these high shareholder returns that is impressive.
Natural gas is a very volatile energy commodity. Indeed, there are no guarantees to this trade.
It's not only that there are countless variables at play, from production and demand, to the interplay with alternative energy sources in Europe, including uranium (particularly in France) and thermal coal.
On the other hand, Equinor's cash flow guidance of $20 billion points to a stock that's priced at 5x cash flows. Again, for an energy source that's so vital, reliable, flexible, scalable, and cost-effective, I can't see how there's much justification for Equinor staying priced at this level for much longer.
Equinor's Q4 results are better than they appear. Particularly with regard to its future capital allocation policy. Equinor is intending to return the bulk of its 2023 cash flows back to shareholders via dividends.
According to my estimates, Equinor is priced at 5x this year's cash flows. In conclusion, I believe that this stock is really very cheap.
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (4)